Pan rivalry
GARY CARDINEZ
PATRONS will truly see the crescendo musical explosion and rivalry tonight as all eyes will be on two arrangers for the 2018 National Panorama finals in the Medium and Large categories at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
The two arrangers who will do battle in both categories are Duvone Stewart with Pan Elders and Carlton “Zanda” Alexander with Siparia Deltones (medium). In the large category Stewart will go with BPTT Renegades while Zanda will go with Desperadoes. Both will be arranging the same song, Voice’s Year for Love.
In the medium category the ten bands will play ten different songs but not so in the large category, two bands will also play Kees Dieffrenthaller’s Hello, two bands will play Patrice Roberts’ Sweet Fuh Days, two will play Ultimate Rejects’ (UR) Lightening Flash while the other two will play Inside the Festival (UR) and Full of Vibes by Voice and Marge Blackman.
Pan will honour TT’s Ambassador to London Orville London, Merle Albino-DeCoteau, Ray Holman, Allan Gervais and Earline Gervais for their sterling contribution to the artform.
Following is the list of the bands in order of appearance and the song of choice and arranger.
Medium Bands
1. Arima Angel Harps - Pan In A Minor - Aviel Scanterbury
2. Sangre Grande Cordettes - Meet SuperBlue - Ken ”Professor” Philmore
3. Pan Elders - Limbo Break - Duvone Stewart
4. Petrotrin Siparia Deltones - Leave Me Alone - Carlon “Zanda” Alexander
5. Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille - Swing - Akiba Joseph
6. Potential Symphony - Government Boots - Akua Leith
7. NLCB Valley Harps - Sweet Soca Man - Michelle Huggins-Watts
8. NLCB Buccooneers - I Love Being Me - Seion Gomez
9. Curepe Scherzando - Buss Head - Yohan Popwell
10. Petrotrin Katzenjammers - Lorraine - Terrence “BJ” Marcelle
Large Conventional Bands
1. BPTT Renegades - Year For Love - Duvone Stewart
2. MHTL Starlift - Full of Vibes - Robert Greenidge
3. Phase II Pan Groove - Hello - Len “Boogsie” Sharpe
4. Massy Trinidad All Stars - Lightning Flash - Leon “Smooth” Edwards
5. Caribbean Airlines Skiffle - Hello - K Williams/O Gonzales/M Brooks
6. Nutrien Silver Stars - Lightning Flash - Liam Teague
7. First Citizens Supernovas - Sweet For Days - Amrit Samaroo
8. Republic Bank Exodus - Sweet Fuh Days - Pelham Goddard/Terrence BJ Marcelle
9. Desperadoes - Year For Love - Carlton “Zanda” Alexander
10. Shell Invaders - Inside the Festival - Arddin Herbert