NCC: Junior Parade a bit rushed but…Children had great time

The Republic Bank Junior Parade of the Bands may have started late but it finished on time so that the Queen’s Park Savannah could be readied for the Panorama finals yesterday evening.

A National Carnival Commission (NCC) official told Sunday Newsday there was a delay due to technical issues and the fact that several bands were late. Despite the hold up, he said the audience enjoyed the show’s opening by Nailah Blackman and the St Margaret’s Youth Steel Orchestra – the primary schools Panorama champion band – and the children had fun.

“There were no major incidents. From all reports, the children had a great time as did the parents and bandleaders. So despite the delay of the start and the late bands, it was a success.”

He said NCC was eager to work with bandleaders and sponsors to see how the show could be improved going forward. “We want to especially thank Republic Bank for their sponsorship, and their support and guidance throughout the process and the parade.”

The show started at 10 am and in the first hour only six bands crossed the Savannah stage. However, from 11 am to about 1 pm, the masqueraders moved across the stage quickly. Some simply danced on then off the stage, hardly showcasing their costumes properly, while at other times the officials moved them along at a brisk pace. By that time, 50 bands had crossed the stage with only two or three pauses between bands.

For most of the parade the sun shone brightly on the youngsters. Around 12.30 pm, however, the sky became grey and, 20 minutes later, the rain began to fall. That did not deter large band, Lisa’s Carnival Babies, from crossing the stage with their presentation Ebony and Ivory – A Tribute to Stephen Derek. In fact, the masqueraders seemed to enjoy the rain more than the sun as they ran onto the stage and jumped about enthusiastically. The players in all the sections were exuberant including those in Chess, Zulu, Monarch Butterfly, Music, and Swan Lake.

Although a sailor mas, Margaret and Associates’ presentation, Sailing the Caribbean, stood out from the others with its attention to detail and colour. In the mini band there was a young woman with a baby, both dressed in white captain’s uniforms, complete with caps. The colours of the fringes and accessories of the costumes coincided with the national colours of Grenada, Jamaica, and TT, which were the three sections. Some of the sailors also had tobacco pipes, canes, and powder.

Rosalind Gabriel Carnival Productions Ltd, winner of the large band category at the Red Cross Children’s Carnival two Saturdays ago was also present with the presentation Buy Local. The Makeup section saw masqueraders dressed as makeup compacts with a pink colour pallet, complete with mirror and brushes. The Fruit Drinks masqueraders were dressed as orange slices with leaves, and those in Fruits and Veggies had umbrellas with ribbons of various colours streaming from their edges. Other sections, which were all colourful and creative, included Costumes, Handicraft: Souvenir Doll, Music: Pan Ascending, Cocoa, and more.

In addition to sailors, traditional mas characters were represented. Fou Fou Yeh Traditional Mas Company portrayed the Dame Lorraine in its presentation of Tea Party, The Santa Cruz RC School gave the audience minstrels and pierrot grenades with Dem Two Character, and Lee Poy Mas – Moko Jumbie Mas Camp portrayed Scarlet Ibis: Do Not Eat Ah Food

Education Minister Anthony Garcia attended the event and said he was pleased with what he saw. Addressing the audience he said, “If there has been any doubt about the survival of our Carnival, I think all doubts have been dispelled today by the performance of our children... What we saw today tells us, certainly, that the culture of our country is in good hands.”

Speaking to the media, he said the adults could learn from the children how to play mas, and he complemented the teachers, principals, and parents of the schools that participated.

“One of the things we want to encourage in our children is creative thinking. The artistry we saw today really demonstrates to us that creative thinking is very high on the agenda of our schools, our teachers, and out students.”