Myron B beats Gypsy by 3 points

Myron B and Gypsy go at each other during the finals of the National Extempo competition billed as Kaisorama - The Night of Champions at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Thursday night.

PROVING his mentor right, Myron Bruce (Myron B) triumphed over 2017 ex-tempo champion Winston “Gypsy” Peters to win this year’s Kaisorama competition, held at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Thursday night.

Several years ago Gypsy told Myron B he would one day be extempo champ and his words came true. In inimitable style, Myron B raked Gypsy over the coals, over everything from his dismissal from the UNC to his alleged alternative love life. But it was all taken in good old picong style.

While the audience was not huge, it was appreciative, and humour was high on the menu that night.

From the eight competitors, Gypsy, Myron B, Phillip Murray (Black Sage) and Elysia Ray (Lady Syntax) were the four chosen to go neck and neck with the final two to get ready for “war.”

Gypsy urged, “Bring back the hangman” while Myron B praised the right of women in mens’ lives.

Ray was not a favourite, and booing was evident when she was named as a semi-finalist. However, while she had fumbled through two of her four verses, it was determined she had stuck to the topic she had chosen – Real Spanish In Trinidad.

The audience was unmoved and Ray did not set foot foot on stage again.

Gypsy and Myron B were brutal in their war of words as they slammed each other’s libido, relationships and who was the lion or the cub.

Picong aside, the guest artistes provided their own show with songs that ranged from the humorous to the very risque.Victor McDonald had the crowd in stitches with his Sample Before Yuh Buy, and Knolly Brown (Brown Boy) was begging for a Cat Race.

Hamidullah Wahid wanted his neighbour to “lend meh yuh box”, while Elizabeth George (Lady Aiesha) sang while it was good to be young, it was a “crime to grow old.”

The evening was not without the sound of the sweet soca man Baron, and nostalgia from Lorraine by Explainer.

It was Lord Nelson who brought the house down as he was announced. His trademark jumpsuit, this time in purple, matching lilac shoes, as he belted out his classic Meh Lover, had many of the ladies on their feet. That signature rotund belly as he unzipped the jumpsuit, a trademark suave move, apparently worked if the applause was anything to go by.

“Help me today, ladies and gentlemen, to celebrate my 87th birthday,” Nelson said as he wined down to the ground.

Bruce will receive $200,000 and Peters will receive $100,000.