MAMA PIMP

story by SEAN DOUGLAS and NALINEE SEELAL

THE purported mother of a 13-year-old child prostitute has admitted to forcing the teenager and other young girls into the sex trade so that she could collect and send money to her boyfriend who is in jail. The startling revelation is made in a video being circulated via Facebook in which the mother says she no longer performs prostitution acts personally, adding, “I just have to collect the money.”

The Children’s Authority and the police yesterday swung into action to try to unearth details of a prior Facebook posting in which the young girl made a public appeal for help to free her from forced prostitution.

Yesterday the Facebook page, said to be in the name of the girl’s mother, contained several disturbing posts. In one picture, a girl who appears to be underage poses at night on a city street for a photo wearing a leopardskin print navel-breaker, cut-off shorts and patterned stockings. The woman and girl pose bent-over and bottoms-up in another picture. In one video the woman complains of being cold and tired but satisfied at the amount of money she has obtained to take to her boyfriend the next day. She curses “the St James maccoes” for claiming she is a prostitute and in her “defence” she says she has others prostitute for her. Other photos (and videos) show the mother as a frequent visitor to Independence Square, even posing at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. The woman’s Facebook page was quickly filling up yesterday with irate comments from people who were very upset at her alleged exploitation of the minors, some commentators even threatening to harm her.

The 13-year-old girl claimed her mother is forcing her to “make fares,” along with several other girls, and said she is fed up with enduring this treatment from her mother for the past three months.

“I have a troubled background and I’m asking for help and nobody’s helping me,” she implored. “My mother is sending me to make fares on Murray Street (in Port of Spain). I’m telling the police but the police are not helping me.”

The girl said her mother physically beats her and starves her to compel her into prostitution. In the video the girl is seen being advised and assisted by an older woman.

The Children’s Authority yesterday asked members of the public to help them find the girl by calling them at 800-2014.

It said in a release that it had received the video about the child’s plight and the matter was receiving its attention.

“The authority is appealing to the person who recorded the video, as well as any member of the public who has information regarding the whereabouts of the child, to contact our hotline at 996 or 800-2014. All calls are confidential and can be made anonymously.” The release advised the public that under the Children Act 2012, “anyone who causes or encourages the prostitution of or sexual penetration of a child commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for life.” Woodbrook Police Station officials told Newsday they have seen the video. and are working with the police Cyber Crime Unit and the Child Protection Unit to try to find the child. They vowed to work with the Children’s Authority to try to get her away from her current situation, along with any other underage girls being similarly exploited.