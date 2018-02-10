Kevan does it a third time

President Anthony Carmona congratulates three-time National Junior Extempo winner Kevan Calliste at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando.

SEETA PERSAD

THE popular “santimanitay” refrain resounded at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando as finalists in the National Junior Extempo Monarch battled it out for the crown. In the end, the Keshorn Phillip of St Francis College, Port of Spain could not unseat the reigning champ, Kevan Calliste. It was the third time on winners’ row for the St Benedict’s College, San Fernando student since the inception of the competition.

He won a trophy and $5,000. Phillip won $3,000 and a hamper from National Flour Mills.

President Anthony Carmona pledged to students and teachers his continued support for calypso and extempo. “Even after I leave the Office of the President, I will be giving full support for these art forms,” Carmona said, adding that he has a vested interest because he gained a lot of self-confidence as a young person by participating in calypso.

Carmona urged the youths who are into extempo to work hard at their craft in order to raise the standard.

“It is most difficult to compose and sing on the spot before a live audience and one has to be a quick thinker to do this,” he said.

He urged young and budding calypsonians to address international issues in their songs as this will work well to attract a wider audience.

He said issues affecting women and children are topics that people from many other countries are interested in. Carmona told the audience he grew up in Fyzabad and he drew inspiration from trade union leaders Uriah “Buzz” Butler and Charlie King. “We are people who care about the future of man, about the future of the people of TT.”

He thanked the Friends of the Youths of TT for introducing the competition for students three years ago. In a competition that lasted four hours, sixteen schools participated with eight students going on to the second round.

Among the eight finalists were Leslie Julien (St Mary’s College, Port of Spain), Joshua Hinds and Kedale Hinds (St Benedict’s College), Trevor Paine (St Mary’s College), Josiah Kennedy (St James Secondary), Keshorn Phillip (St Francis College), Isaiah John (Arima Secondary) and Kevan Calliste. Julien placed third winning $2,000 and John fourth winning $1,000 and a trip for two to Tobago.

The topics explored included Too Much Vagrants in the City, Education is the Key, Respect your Elders, My Favourite time of the Year, Bring Back Old Time Mas, Love Yuh Chutney Soca, Put Down the Gun and Like Donald Trump Gone Mad. Former South Calypso Monarch Brian London and his nephew Renaldo London also entertained the audience.