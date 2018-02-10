Jangeesingh lashes 1st Southern Sports century

Members of Tarouba Sports pose after a recent victory in the General Earth Movers Ltd Southern Sports Sunday Cricket League.

Renny Jangeesingh of Uprising United scored the first hundred of the season as the General Earth Movers Ltd Southern Sports Sunday Cricket League bowled off at various venues in the south region.

The 30 overs per side league features three divisions – Championship Division, Intermediate Division One and Intermediate Division Two – and seven zones of competition (Central, Penal/Debe, Barrackpore North, San Fernando South, Princes Town, San Fernando North and Barrackpore South).

The Championships Division sees a first prize of $30,000 with the Intermediate Divisions paying $20,000 and $10,000 respectively.

Registration is still open and can be done by calling 647-7413 or 742-6699.

In the Princes Town zone on Sunday, Uprising United crushed Reform by 60 runs with Jangeesingh leading the way. The left-hander blazed 135 as Uprising were bowled out for 222. Rishi Sohanlal chipped in with a score of 25. Larry Bainey was Reform’s best bowler with five wickets for 27 runs while Takshnaa Jairam had two for 39.

Reform’s chase was undone by R Singh (4/42) and Jangeesingh (2/24), dimissed for 160. Aaron Roopnarine (34) and Mark Remy (27) were the only notable scorers for Reform.

Summarised Scores:

SETTLEMENT ALLROUNDERS 104/10 - Nicholas Ramkissoon 64, Josh Ramjewan 30, Darren Ali 3/15,Indar Bandoo 2/9 vs EDINBURG UNITED 105/8 - Indar Bandoo 25, Darren Ali 15.

GANDHI CRICKET CLUB 95/10 - Kapil Harry 28, Nicholas Tulsie 17, Dianand Mahase 2/3, Shiva Maharaj 2/19 vs DEBE YOUTH FOUNDATION 96/3 Javed Mohammed 41, Visham Jagasar 32, Kapil Harry 3/34.

LINKS X1 275/8 - Akash Sirju 82, Vishnu Narine 60, Kevin Seepaul 3/37, Jesse Sookoo 3/50 vs GOLCONDA UNITED 236/10 - Tariq Abdool 94, Kishan Seepaul 42, Ravi Samaroo 4/20, Vishnu Narine 2/37.

GREEN ARROW 145/10 - Munesh Beepath 33, Jaburi Mills 25, Alan Mahabir 3/19, Shivanan Ghinoo 3/33 vs TAROUBA SPORTS 149/6 - Nicholas Boochoon 47, Shastri Jaikaran 41, Arnold Suphal 2/23 Munesh Beepath 2/31

UPRISING UNITED 220/10 – Renny Jangeesingh 135, Rishi Sohanlal 25, Larry Bainey 5/27, Takshnaa Jairam 2/39 vs REFORM 160/10 - Aaron Roopnarine 34, Mark Remy 27, R.

Singh 4/42, Renny Janngesingh 2/24

RELATED SUPER GIANTS 226/7 - Brandon Ganga 75, Brian Dyer 69, Rodney Boodlal 4/40, Ashraf Hosein 1/43 vs MANOHAR TRACE 188/9 - Ashraf Hosein 44, Dayne Lall 40, Brian Dyer 3/28, Dillon Maraj 2/17

MELBOURNE CRICKET CLUB 93/10 - Ronaldo Guerra 29, Alan Pharai 20, Darion Durgadeen3/15, Kyle Gookool 2/12 vs BORDE NARVE INVERNESS 94/3 - Kyle Gookool 64, Anderson Durgadeen 14, Roon Bisnath 3/28.

