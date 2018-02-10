Hosts Germany hammer TT hockey men
THE TRINIDAD and Tobago hockey men’s team will battle for ninth place against Russia at 7am today in the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin, Germany, after ending the preliminary stage on a losing note.
TT concluded Pool A action with their fourth defeat in five games, going under to hosts Germany 10-2 to miss out on the quarter-finals.
Marco Miltkau opened the scoring for Germany in the 2nd minute, before he scored another item in the 8th minute to double the home team’s advantage. TT pulled a goal back in the 11th through prolific goal scorer Akim Toussaint. Fabian Dehlke gave Germany a 3-1 lead at half-time with a goal in the 19th minute.
The floodgates opened in the second half as Germany scored five unanswered goals to open up an 8-1 lead. Martin Zwicker scored in the 22nd, Christopher Ruhr in the 25th, Tobias Hauke in the 26th, and Ruhr completed his hat-trick with two goals in the 31st minute to make it 8-1.
Mickell Pierre netted a consolation for TT in the 35th minute, before Ruhr got his beaver trick in the 38th and Fabian Pehlke rounded off the scoring in the 40th and final minute.
On Wednesday’s opening day TT lost 7-2 to Czech Republic and 11-5 to Poland. On Thursday, TT fell to an agonising 7-6 defeat to Australia before recording their first ever and only victory of the tournament with a 6-4 result over Kazakhstan. Germany won Pool A, followed by Australia, Czech Republic, Poland, TT and Kazakhstan. Austria finished on top of Pool B, ahead of Iran, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia and South Africa. The tournament ends tomorrow.