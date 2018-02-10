Gardener shot dead at Moruga Gardener shotdead at Moruga

DEAD: Roger Richard Singh

LAUREL V WILLIAMS

OVER six years ago, gardener Roger Richard Singh survived a shooting at his home at La Rufin Road in Moruga. But on Thursday night he was not so lucky.

Gunmen shot and killed him at Penal Rock Road in Moruga, where he had relocated.

Residents said that at about 7 pm, two gunshots rang out, followed by cries for help by Singh’s girlfriend Christifani Williams, also called Muffie.

Singh has two children from a previous relationship.

Relatives said two men stormed into the couple’s wooden home and shot the 41-year-old man in the bedroom. Williams was cooking in the kitchen. She ran out and called out for help as the men ran off through nearby bush.

Yesterday Singh’s father Thomas Patrice, 72, of Bois Jean Jean in Moruga, said he received a phone call and immediately went to the house, but police did not allow him or other relatives to enter.

Patrice said, “I left there at about 9 pm, so I did not see him. I cannot say why someone would kill him. He was a cool guy.”

In October 2011, his nephew Martin Patrice was killed in a house fire at Marac Village in Moruga. Martin’s brother Richard Patrice visited his uncle yesterday to extend condolences. Martin believes the fire was deliberately set after someone murdered his brother.

“First was Martin and now it is Roger. They killed Martin, then burned down the house. I cannot believe that Roger is also gone,” Richard said.