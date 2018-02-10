Former banker on $300,000 bail for fraud

Nikisha Winter-Roach

JADA LOUTOO

FORMER Republic Bank teller Nikisha Winter-Roach will possibly spend the long Carnival weekend in jail, although she was yesterday granted $300,000 bail for 31 charges of fraud and larceny.

Winter-Roach, 37, of Blue Basin Gardens, Diego Martin, appeared before Port of Spain magistrate Kerri Honore-Narine in the First Court, just after 2 pm yesterday.

It is alleged the mother of one stole $253,500 from a customer’s account between May 2011 and June last year.

It took about half an hour to read out the 31 charges to her.

Initially, Winter-Roach told the magistrate she was representing herself, but later said she would apply to Legal Aid for a lawyer.

After being granted bail, with conditions attached, she said she was unable to afford it.

None of her relatives were in court and she told the magistrate she preferred not to “involve anyone.”

Honore-Narine told her she could not grant her her own bail and again advised her to call someone so that she could access the bail.

Winter-Roach was remanded into custody and told to return to court on March 9.

She was also ordered to surrender her passport and warned not to apply for a new one, and to report to the Fraud Squad office in Port of Spain on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Winter-Roach said she lived with her grandmother, sister, and brother-in-law. She was fired from the bank last year.

Last July, Winter-Roach was reported missing by her family.

She was found five days later near the home she shared with relatives at Edinburgh 500 South.

Winter-Roach was charged by acting ASP Wayne Abbott. The investigations were led by Snr Supt Totaram Dookhie, head of the Fraud Squad, assisted by Sgt Jason David, Cpl Rohan Seemungal and acting Cpl Nicole Antoine.