Extempo keeps TT culture alive

EXTEMPO is about keeping the culture of TT alive.

So said 2017 extempo champion and 2018 second place winner Winston “Gypsy” Peters after Myron Bruce (Myron B) copped the title at the Kaisorama-Night of Champions on Thursday night.

Although he placed second, Gypsy said he was elated because a young man won. He said it was not about winning, but keeping a standard and tradition.

“I feel happy that a young man won, that is why I am in this, to help young people to win. The more young people can win is better for me and if I am the object of them winning I am extremely happy,” Gypsy said after the competition.

“I am not in extempo to keep winning all the time.

I want people to beat me fair and square and I an extremely elated and happy, if you know how happy I am.

This is not about me, it is about us, it is about keeping the legacy of extempo alive.

When a young man like this continues to win and wins fair, I encourage him to extempo.”

Myron B said he was never an advocate for being given a chance

“A senior calypsonian said the youth need to step up, and with Gypsy in the competition standing strong it made me work a lot harder,” he said.