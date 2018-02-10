Courts cashier robbed of $12k
THE Port of Spain CID is investigating a $12,000 robbery at the Chacon Street, Port of Spain branch of Courts, shortly after 12.30 pm yesterday.
Cashier Tamika Babwah, 31, was at work when a man in a coverall walked up, pointed a gun at her and told her to hand over all the money in the cash register.
Babwah gave the man $12,000, which he put in a bag. The bandit then calmly walked out of the store.
Babwah raised an alarm and the Port of Spain CID were called.
They went to the store and interviewed her and other employees.
Police also asked for footage from surveillance cameras to help in their investigations.