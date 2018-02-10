CoP committee meets after Carnival

NALINEE SEELAL

THE Special Select Committee (SSC) mandated to examine the process, information and documents used by the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the recruiting firm KPMG to select nominees for commissioner and deputy commissioners will meet after Carnival. The SSC was scheduled to meet in the Parliament building last Wednesday at 10.30 am to appoint a chairman and chart the way forward to ensure it completes its work by March 31.

Sources revealed that the two Opposition members, Roodal Moonilal and Ganga Singh, were available but some government members could not attend for several reasons and it was rescheduled for Friday at 10.30 am.

Opposition sources said they are now wondering whether there was a deliberate attempt to delay the process or if there is any seriousness in having the matter dealt with expeditiously.

Candidates who were shortlisted for the police posts said they were disheartened that the SSC had not met because they are anxious for the process to be completed so that a decision could be taken whether the House of Representatives will accept or reject the nominees presented by the PSC. They said the exercise caused them much anxiety and now they are being placed in further distress with the delay of the SSC to meet. The candidates said that if they are asked to appear before the SSC they are willing to do so. The PSC’s nominee, Deodath Dulalchan, said he is leaving everything in the hands of God.

Two weeks ago the PSC presented his name as the choice for commissioner and a second list also containing his name and Harold Phillip for deputy commissioners.

The selections became embroiled in controversy and also evoked widespread criticism from former PSC chairmen about the validity of the PSC and the process used in the selection.

On February 2, after rejecting the nominations, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said because of the crime situation the Police Service needed “revolutionary leadership.”’

He then announced the appointment of the SSC.