Abused Penal mom running scared

Gail Harripersad

STACY MOORE

SOUTH WESTERN DIVISION police say a 47-year-old man suspected of beating a mother of one could face criminal charges over the next few days. However, up to late yesterday, police told Newsday they had not yet interviewed the Penal man but would do so “very soon.”

Gail Harripersad, 44, of Ramcharan Trace, Penal, was allegedly beaten by the man who is a close male relative. Photographs of her swollen face continue to circulate on social media. The fearful woman, with the help of her daughter Abigail Coldero, used Facebook to make a public cry for help on Monday night after the man had allegedly threatened her life. The post has since been shared over 5,000 times.

Yesterday, Harripersad told Newsday that while she was happy she had broken her silence, she was still living in fear as the man was yet to be detained. She said the physical abuse had increased drastically last year and, on Monday, she decided to make a public plea for rescue from the hands of a “demon” before it was too late. Following the publication of an article in Newsday’s Tuesday edition, our south office was bombarded with telephone calls as many groups called to offer their assistance and support to Harripersad.

President of the International Women’s Resource Network (IWRN) Adriana Sandrine Rattan said the group was disheartened over the situation. She called on women in similar situations to speak out before it was too late. Rattan said when victims found someone they could trust, then they could work together to find a way to develop an exit strategy from the situation.

Members of the TT Coalition Against Domestic Violence, National Family Services and other groups echoed similar sentiments.

Harripersad was extremely thankful for the support and said, while she continued to live in fear, she gained courage from knowing she had the support of many groups across the nation.

“No woman or man should be treated worse than an animal like I was treated,” Harripersad said in tears. “I am not ashamed to say I am an abused woman.

“Violence against women must stop. I am so thankful to my daughter Abigail for encouraging me to be brave and speak up.”

Harripersad said she was now praying for justice and to “feel safe again in her home.”