2018 Carnival goes down low 2018 Carnivalgoes down low

THE EDITOR: When the postscript of this year’s Carnival is written, there may be one word that sums it all up — low. There has been reports of low turnouts at fetes including some of the major all-inclusives.

Government’s funds are so low that many events have either been cancelled or drastically scaled back.

There have been advertisements online suggesting costume prices going lower and lower each day as sales have not been as in previous years.

And now the US and the UK, in response to arrests by the police due to an alleged terror threat uncovered by foreign intelligence, have issued warnings to their citizens to keep a “low profile.”

But this is TT.

The DJs on the big music trucks would still, with vigour and dynamism, be urging revellers to “go down, go down low.”

ASHVANI MAHABIR, Cunupia