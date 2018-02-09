Just In
Saturday 10 February 2018
Local

UTC boss Ian Chinapoo leaving in May

File photo. UTC's Executive Director, Ian Chinapoo. PHOTO BY SASHA HARRINANAN. April 6, 2016

Ian Chinapoo, Executive Director of the Unit Trust Corporation of TT (UTC), will be leaving the post when his term comes to an end on May 31.

Announcing the news late yesterday afternoon, the UTC thanked Chinapoo for his "valuable contribution" towards the corporation's growth and development during his five-year tenure.

Although the statement made no mention of his successor, the UTC assured that having been in operation for more than 35 years, it "continues to be the largest and most trusted Mutual Fund company in the region."

With a strong governance framework, over 600,000 unitholders and close to TT$22 billion in Funds Under Management, the UTC said it remains committed to meeting the investing needs of its unitholders by providing safe, stable and secure investments.

"With this in mind, the corporation is poised to continue its delivery of safe, stable and secure returns on investment under the current board of directors and leadership team, with the support of our team members and other valuable stakeholders now and beyond," the UTC stated.

