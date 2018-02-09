Just In
Boy, 7, beaten to death in La Horquetta Former bank teller charged with theft Gardener shot dead at Moruga Rose: Women, don’t marry for money NCC: Nostalgia Parade moved to Monday
follow us
N Touch
Saturday 10 February 2018
South Office News

TCL management and OWTU workers meet

Trinidad Cement Ltd’s (TCL) management and OWTU officers held talks this morning to discuss industrial-relations issues.

The private meeting was hosted at the OWTU’s headquarters, Circular Road in San Fernando.

The main issues to be discussed are redundancy and a 2014 memorandum of agreement (MOA) in which workers had agreed to give up a percentage of their earnings to ensure the company’s viability.

However, the union alleges that was a temporary measure, but the company was using the MOA as a guide for the redundancy/ retrenchment packages offered to workers.

Comments

Reply to this story

South Office News