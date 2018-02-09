TCL management and OWTU workers meet
Trinidad Cement Ltd’s (TCL) management and OWTU officers held talks this morning to discuss industrial-relations issues.
The private meeting was hosted at the OWTU’s headquarters, Circular Road in San Fernando.
The main issues to be discussed are redundancy and a 2014 memorandum of agreement (MOA) in which workers had agreed to give up a percentage of their earnings to ensure the company’s viability.
However, the union alleges that was a temporary measure, but the company was using the MOA as a guide for the redundancy/ retrenchment packages offered to workers.