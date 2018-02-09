NCC: Nostalgia Parade moved to Monday

Just In
Saturday 10 February 2018
THE ANNUAL Nostalgia Parade has been moved from Carnival Sunday to Carnival Monday in an effort to expose wider audiences to traditional mas.

In a National Carnival Commission (NCC) media release on Friday it was reported that after careful deliberation and stakeholder talks NCC will incorporate this year’s annual Nostalgia Parade, carded for February 11, into its emergent Traditional Mas Parade, which takes place on Carnival Monday (February 12) at the Queen’s Park Savannah from 9 am to 1 pm.

NCC reported the Traditional Mas Parade at the Queen’s Park Savannah, also called “D’ Real Mas”, will feature all the elements of the Nostalgia Parade which usually starts at Piccadilly Greens and proceeds to Adam Smith Square for judging.

