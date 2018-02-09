Just In
Boy, 7, beaten to death in La Horquetta Former bank teller charged with theft Gardener shot dead at Moruga Rose: Women, don’t marry for money NCC: Nostalgia Parade moved to Monday
follow us
N Touch
Saturday 10 February 2018
Crime and Court

La Horquetta man gunned down

Breaking news. File photo

A 31-year-old La Horquetta man was shot more than 15 times while on his way home shortly after 3 am yesterday.

According to reports the victim Kevon Robinson of Phase 5 La Horquetta was driving his car near his home when he was attacked by a lone gunman who fired more than 15 shots, hitting Robinson about the body.

Residents of the area who were alerted by the rapid sounds of gunfire went to the scene of the shooting and found Robinson slumped behind the driver's seat.

The crime scene was cordoned off and a district medical officer ordered the removal of the body to the Forensic Sciences Centre. Police believe that Robinson was killed because of a gang war between gang members from Phase 5 and Phase 7.

Officers of the Homicide Bureau are continuing investigations. Up until yesterday, the murder toll stood at 70 for the year.

Comments

Reply to this story

Crime and Court