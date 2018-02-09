La Horquetta man gunned down
A 31-year-old La Horquetta man was shot more than 15 times while on his way home shortly after 3 am yesterday.
According to reports the victim Kevon Robinson of Phase 5 La Horquetta was driving his car near his home when he was attacked by a lone gunman who fired more than 15 shots, hitting Robinson about the body.
Residents of the area who were alerted by the rapid sounds of gunfire went to the scene of the shooting and found Robinson slumped behind the driver's seat.
The crime scene was cordoned off and a district medical officer ordered the removal of the body to the Forensic Sciences Centre. Police believe that Robinson was killed because of a gang war between gang members from Phase 5 and Phase 7.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau are continuing investigations. Up until yesterday, the murder toll stood at 70 for the year.