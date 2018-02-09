Former bank teller charged with theft
FORMER Republic Bank teller Nikisha Winter-Roach will most likely spend the long Carnival weekend in jail although she was today granted $300,000 bail for 31 charges of fraud and larceny.
Winter-Roach, 37, of Blue Basin Gardens, Diego Martin, appeared before Port of Spain Magistrate Kerri Honore-Narine in the First Court, just after 2 pm today.
It is alleged the former teller, who is also the mother of one, uttered false withdrawal vouchers and stole $253,500 from a customer's account between May 2011 and June 2017.
Winter-Roach was charged by acting ASP Wayne Abbott. The investigations into the alleged theft were led by Snr Supt Totaram Dookhie, head of the Fraud Squad who was assisted by Sgt Jason David, Cpl Rohan Seemungal and acting Cpl Nicole Antoine.