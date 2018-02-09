Driver run over by his van in serious condition at hospital

In what was described as a bizarre moment, a man is now in serious condition at the San Fernando General Hospital after he was run over by his own van this morning.

Police said the man who is still unidentified is currently undergoing emergency surgery following neck and chest injuries. According to a police report the incident occurred at about 10:30 am along Lower Hillside in San Fernando.

Reports said the driver was experiencing engine problems when he pulled aside along the roadway. Police said when the driver attempted to leave the van it began to roll downhill. He was pinned under the van.

Firemen, police and with the assistance of passers-by were able to lift the van off the driver. He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.