Children’s Authority calls for public help to find abused girl
THE Children’s Authority and the police yesterday swung into action to try to unearth details of a posting on Facebook in which a young girl made a public appeal for help to free her from forced prostitution.
The 13-year-old girl claimed her mother is forcing her to “make fares,” along with several other girls, and said she is fed up with enduring this treatment from her mother for the past three months.
"I have a troubled background and I'm asking for help and nobody's helping me," she implored. "My mother is sending me to make fares on Murray Street. I'm tellling the police but the police are not helping me."
The girl said her mother physically beats her and starves her to compel her into prostitution.
In the video the girl is seen being advised and assisted by an older woman.
The Children’s Authority yesterday asked members of the public to help them find the girl by calling them at 800-2014.