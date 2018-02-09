Boy, 7, beaten to death in La Horquetta
A seven-year-old La Horquetta schoolboy, who was rescued from a beating at the hands of a close male relative yesterday afternoon, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at about 3 pm. The child was identified as Ishmael Phillip.
Police said the boy was at his La Horquetta home with the relative when neighbours heard him screaming at about 2.30 pm. One of them, a police officer, rushed over and saw the child being beaten.
He rescued the child and was taking him to the hospital when he began experiencing difficulty to breathe. Attempts to revive the child at the hospital failed.
La Horquetta police went in search of the man but he was not found.