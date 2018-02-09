Just In
Saturday 10 February 2018
Local

18 held in Copacabana raid

Breaking news. File photo

Several illegal immigrants from the Dominican Republic, Colombia and Venezuela were among 18 persons arrested during a police exercise at the Copacabana hotel on Dundonald Street, Port of Spain early Friday morning.

Three Trinidadian men and a Guyanese man were detained, along with the 14 illegal immigrants.

Police reports state that around 3 am officers of the Port of Spain CID led by acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad and including ASP Anderson Parriman, Sgts Anthony Williams, and Nixon, along with other officers stormed the popular hotel and found the 14 women.

The women were unable to provide proof of citizenship or travel documents and most of them were unable to speak English. However, those who spoke English said their documents were taken away by the people who had arranged to bring them into the country.

The three Trinidadian men were detained for aiding and abetting the women to come into the country illegally while the Guyanese man confessed that he had overstayed his time.

Police believe the women were used for lewd and suggestive dancing and prostitution.

They were taken to the Port of Spain CID and handed over to Immigration officers who spent all of yesterday interviewing the arrested women. Investigations are continuing.

