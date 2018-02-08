Women’s groups rally around abused woman

Gail Harripersad

STACY MOORE

ONE day after an abused Penal woman broke her silence and cried out for help as her life was being threatened, NGOs across the country intervened, offering support to the mother of one. Up to late yesterday, a senior police officer said 44-year-old Gail Harripersad’s claims of assault were being investigated.

Police said a 47-year-old man was expected to be detained. Harripersad decided to make a public plea for rescue from the hands of a “demon” before it is too late. Yesterday, Newsday’s south office was bombarded with telephone calls as many groups called to offer their assistance and support to her. President of the International Women’s Resource Network (IWRN) Adriana Sandrine Rattan said the group was disheartened on reading about Harripersad’s story in the Newsday. “However, what we are happy about is that she spoke out. And that is one of the issues we are crying out for – abuse victims not to keep silent, but find some way to raise a red flag. So maybe the media or NGOs can reach out and help them,” Rattan said.

She said when victims find someone they can trust, then they can work together to find a way to develop an exit strategy from the situation. Members of the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, TT Coalition Against Domestic Violence and other groups echoed similar sentiments.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, Harripersad said she was happy she broke her silence. “I am so thankful for the support of all these groups. I have gotten so many calls yesterday and I feel that they are all there standing by me. I want other women out there to take a stand, speak out,” she said.

“No woman or man should be treated worse than an animal like I was treated. I am not ashamed to say I am an abused woman, violence against women must stop. I am so thankful to my daughter Abigail for encouraging me to be brave and speak up.”

Harripersad said now all she is praying for is justice and to “feel safe again in her home”. On Monday night, with the assistance of her daughter Abigail Coldero, she broke her silence and shared her story in post via Facebook. The post has since been shared over 4,000 times. Harripersad told Newsday yesterday that last year the physical abuse increased drastically. She was hospitalised on three occasions with injuries to her face, head, chest and eyes. Last year November, Harripersad said, she received what she described as “one of the worst beatings”.