WATER TAXI BREAKS DOWN

Photo sourced from Nidco website.

This morning, the final sailing of the water taxi from King’s Wharf in San Fernando was cancelled at the last minute, stranding passengers awaiting the 7:50 commute to Port of Spain. Unsure how long repairs would take, passengers were invited to wait it out, but many chose to seek alternative routes.

Contacted to clarify the situation, the National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO) said they had hoped that the boat would be repaired by the afternoon.

NIDCO did say that the afternoon sailings from Port of Spain will not be affected.