TT men’s football team get two friendlies TT men’s football teamget two friendlies

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has secured two international friendlies for the men’s team away to Guadeloupe and Martinique during the FIFA international window in March.

TT will face Guadeloupe there on March 20 followed by a match against Martinique in Fort-de-France on March 23.

National head coach Dennis Lawrence, in an immediate reaction to the TTFA’s booking of the two matches said, “Obviously we are delighted to acquire these two friendlies with our neighbours from the Caribbean. It’s another step in the direction that we want to go.

We see these two games as very good competitive games for us.

We are looking forward to going and be part of the fixtures.

We will go there with a positive frame of mind and try and see if we can get two positive results.”

He added, “It is obviously a step in the right direction to what we are trying to do and what we are trying to build.

We will assemble a squad to start training in due course and looking forward to the games.”