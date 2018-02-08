TRHA staff put out

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

TOBAGO Regional Health Authority (TRHA) staff based at the authority’s headquarters in Doretta Court, Mt Marie were asked to vacate the premises on Monday because it is alleged approximately four months’ rent for the building is outstanding.

Information reaching Newsday was that just before 3pm, the authority’s acting CEO and chairman of the board, Ingrid Melville, told line managers all staff should leave by 3pm. The source said no further information was provided. On Friday last week, there were reports that the owner of the property changed two of the three locks including the one on the main gate.

On Saturday, after some discussion, the locks were opened after a promissory note was issued indicating that the outstanding sum would be paid on Monday. However, by 2.45 pm on Monday, managers informed those under their charge they would have to leave, as the promissory note was not adhered to.