Suspect in Tobago murder held
THE suspect in the murder of 24-year-old nursery school teacher Kayla Marie Cain-Solomon of Lowlands, Tobago, was captured yesterday morning after being on the run for almost a week.
Insp Sterling Roberts of the Scarborough Police Station told Newsday the man was found at about 10 am in a forested area approximately two miles off the Huntley River, Arnos Vale Road, Les Coteaux.
Police led by Insp Parsanlal of the Old Grange Police Station, together with Sgt Samuel, Cpl Hernandez and others including PCs Woods, Guerra, Maraj, Moses and Jordan found the frail man severely dehydrated, hiding in a makeshift wooden shed.
He was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital where he is receiving medical treatment under police guard.
Cain-Solomon, who is originally from Trinidad, was attacked with a hammer by a man known to her one week ago at about 8.20 am. She was at the home of a fellow school teacher in Lambeau Village, next to the Dorothy Moses Nursery School.
An autopsy done by Dr Eslyn McDonald-Burris at the Scarborough General Hospital mortuary on Monday revealed that she died as a result of craniocerebral injuries due to multiple blunt force trauma to the head.
A date has not yet been set for the funeral.
Cain-Solomon is expected to be buried in Trinidad.