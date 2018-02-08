Rudder to satisfy Normandie fans after Carnival

SINCE he is unable to perform for his fans because of the cancellation of the 2018 Normandie Under The Trees programme, iconic calypsonian David Rudder will treat them to a two-and-a-half hour concert at the Normandie on February 15.

Normandie general manager Raymond Chin Lee had announced the shows were cancelled because of low ticket sales. However, it was also reported that the reason for the cancellation was that managing director Fred Chin Lee had to leave the country urgently for medical reasons.

The cancellation has not made Rudder’s schedule for the rest of the days leading up to Carnival any less busy.

Contacted at his home yesterday, Rudder said he would be playing at Lion’s Club on Saturday. On Sunday he will be the opening performer at the Dimanche Gras show, then appear at Peter Samuel’s fete in Diego Martin and then Kaiso Blues Cafe, where he’ll celebrate his 2018 single, The Jammettry.

“On Monday I’ll be on the road with Etienne and Friends providing live music for the band, and on Tuesday I’ll be at Socadrome at Jean Pierre Complex. “I am doing this concert after Carnival for the fans because of the Normandie cancellation,” he said.