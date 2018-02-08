Rain couldn’t stop Big Bad Soca

FETE CAN’T DONE: These patrons followed every instruction by Bunji Garlin and his wife Fay Ann Lyons at their Big Bad Soca concert at the Brian Lara Stadium car park in Tarouba. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS

IN his song Bacchanal and Water, Viking of Soca, Bunji Garlin tells a story of patrons who danced in the water to the sound of sweet music.

That was exactly what happened on Wednesday at Big Bad Soca held at the carpark of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at Tarouba.

Not even the intermittent rainfall could dampen the Carnival vibe as many patrons danced and sang along in the rain to the songs of Garlin and all the other artistes.

Garlin, whose real name is Ian Alvarez, together with his wife, Fay Ann Lyons and their Viking band thrilled patrons at the event – a collaboration between Jay Upscale Management and Promotions and 66 Entertainment.

The 2013 Soul Train Award winner showed off his lyrical prowess and freestyled to many of his songs, much to the delight of patrons.

Akeem Chance, also known as Preedy, joined Garlin as they performed Share It. Jamaican dancehall vixen Shenseea also sang with Garlin and the band.

As advertised, US-based rapper and hip hop recording artiste, Cardi B performed a few songs including her mega-hit Bodak Yellow. Born Belaclis Almanzar to a Trinidadian mother and Dominican Republic father, the 25-year-old told fans she is here to listen to soca music.

“I did not come here to listen to American music, I came here to get it popping. So that is what were are going to be doing all night,” said the Finesse singer.

With that, she introduced soca king Machel Montano as a man who “everyone knows.” She stood with Garlin and Lyons, side stage and watched Montano’s entire performance. The road march contender wooed audiences with his hit Soca Kingdom.

“No matter what they tell you, competition is one thing but cooperation will always beat competition,” Montano said. “Who doh like that, tell them they are ...,” Montano trailed off and patrons sang out “stink and dutty” from the song Buss Head.

The show began at midnight with Teddyson John of St Lucia singing Allez. Almost 45 minutes later Shenseea graced the stage in a glittery bodysuit. The Jamaican told patrons that she has officially claimed TT her second home. She sang many songs including Loodi, a collaboration with Vybz Kartel. After introducing Nailah Blackman as her soca sister, they performed Badishh.

Dynamite of St Vincent and the Grenadines “shelled down the place” with his song Brave.

Absent from the event were Patrice Roberts, Shal Marshall, Iwer George, Lyrikal and Aaron St Louis also called Voice, all of whom were advertised to perform.