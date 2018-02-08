Quamina joins Republic Bank board

Jacqueline Quamina, newly-appointed member of Republic Bank's board of directors. PHOTO COURTESY REPUBLIC BANK LTD

Jacqueline Quamina, former executive director of Republic Bank Ltd (RBL), is now a member of the bank's board of directors.

Quamina, who also previously held the posts of group general counsel and corporate secretary of RBL and Republic Financial Holdings Ltd, officially joined the board last Thursday.

She replaced Ian Benjamin, who resigned on January 31. Quamina herself retired on September 15 last year after a 20-year career with the bank.

Announcing this yesterday, RBL spoke of Quamina's "wide experience in banking, finance and corporate law in the Caribbean, as well as in communications, governance and compliance...The management and staff of the Republic Group take this opportunity to welcome Ms Quamina back into the fold."