Police investigating sexual allegations involving two-year-old

JENSEN LA VENDE

Members of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) at the Sangre Grande Police Station say they are not dragging their feet over a two-year-old investigation involving a then two-year-old child.

Sources at the unit said the matter was investigated and a file submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions last week, but the police were told to do further investigations before the case can proceed. It was described as complex.

Last Saturday, a 33-year-old mother of two told the Newsday that two years had passed since her daughter had been assaulted, but seemingly nothing was happening. She said her child had accused a close male relative of sexual assault. After several interviews with the police and Children’s Authority medical checks, the accused man was not arrested and the woman began thinking he never would be.

The mother presented documents from independent sources corroborating her daughter’s claims. The matter was reported on January 23, 2016 and the medical report was dated that day. The mother explained that she was in hospital from the date of the alleged incident to the day it was reported at the Sangre Grande CPU. On the date on which her daughter was allegedly assaulted, she gave birth to another girl, but not for her elder child’s father.

Since the matter was reported, the girl — now four — gave a statement on February 19, 2016, then September 23 and lastly on April 23 last year. The mother said the investigating officer PC Williams-James, said her daughter needed to inform her personally of what took place before the matter could go forward.

“All I want is for them to do their job. The only way I was able to get anything done was to call a senior police officer.

You have a perpetrator and a two-year-old child. Why not believe the two-year-old victim,” the mother asked.