Plan to disrupt Carnival

Ag ASP Michael Jackman at a press conference yesterday at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

NALINEE SEELAL

FOUR men are in police custody after the were held in relation to an alleged plot to disrupt Carnival activities. This was confirmed in an emergency press conference held at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain yesterday evening.

Ag ASP Michael Jackman would not disclose identities of the people or the nature of the suspected attack. He said the Police Service will continue to partner with other national security agencies to combat all threats and urged members of the public to do their part by reporting any suspicious activities.

However, Newsday understands the attack was supposed to take place either on Carnival Monday or Tuesday, with the US Embassy as the target.

The embassy, in a brief statement on its website after the press conference, advised US government personnel to “exercise additional caution and increased situational awareness if they participate in Carnival events.”

One of the men held is the son of a popular radio personality. He is Tariq Mohammed, 35, of El Socorro, son of Shamoon Mohammed. Tariq was taken from his home to Riverside Plaza where he was questioned for several hours. He was later moved to the Belmont police station.

Yesterday, Mohammed’s father told Newsday he was concerned about his son’s safety and insisted that his son was no terrorist as being alleged by the police. He said he and his family remained traumatised after the search and attorneys acting on behalf of his family were closely monitoring the situation.

In 2015 Tariq, who was studying Islamic theology in Saudi Arabia, was detained by Saudi Arabian authorities and detained in a prison for one year. During his incarceration he was questioned on any allegiance to the Islamic State, but denied any links to that organisation. He was eventually released in December 2016. Sources also revealed yesterday that another person of interest from El Socorro and an Enterprise man were also detained by the same police team yesterday.