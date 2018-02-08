Pierre brothers show pan talents
THE La Pierre brothers, individually thrilled the audience at the Kaiso Blues Café last Sunday, in a show highlighting their immense talent.
Earl la Pierre, left, who plies his trade in Canada was first up and had the crowd swaying to Feel So Good by Chuck Mangioni, Rise by Herb Alpert, Bruno Mars’ Fancy and Machel Montano’s Happiest Man Alive.
He made way for his elder brother Noel at right, who thrilled with Just my Imagination by Temptations, Through the Fire by Chaka Khan, Havana from the pen of Kenny G and Kees Dieffenthaller’s This feeling.
Youngest of the brothers Jimmy at centre, who operates out of the Cayman Islands excited the audience with Justin Bieber’s Sorry, Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, Full of Vibes by Voice (Aaron St Louis) and Marge Blackman and Dieffenthaller’s Hello.