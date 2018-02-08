New Grant labourer shot dead

NEW GRANT labourer Kevin Hamlet, 25, was gunned down yesterday afternoon in his neighbour’s yard. Police said that at about 2. 30 pm residents of Church Street in Sixth Company heard explosions and later found Hamlet with gunshot wounds.

Residents contacted Princes Town police and Cpl Nanan and PC Isaac arrived within minutes. However, Hamlet died at the scene. ASP John, Insp Figaro, Sgts John and Ramlogan, together with Homicide Bureau (Region III) police also visited the scene.

Residents were tight-lipped when police arrived claiming they neither saw the shooter nor anything strange.

Police said the victim had matters in the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court but were unable to say whether the matters are pending or were determined.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre at St James today.