New clubs for several local footballers

Shahdon Winchester

A NUMBER of Trinidad and Tobago footballers have joined new clubs in Europe, North America, Central America and Asia within the past fortnight.

Top of the list is striker Shahdon Winchester who has recently become the number one option for TT coach Dennis Lawrence after strong performances durign the latter stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The 26-year-old is still contracted with Ascenso MX (Mexican Second Division) outfit Murcielagos FC, but has been sent on loan to Kapaz PFK in the Azerbaijan Premier League for the rest of the 2017-18 season.

Another TT player who has been sent on loan in the Azerbaijan Premier League is midfielder Jomal Williams who is owned by Murcielagos FC. The 23-year-old Williams will now represent Zira until the end of the 2017-18 season.

Also in Europe, wing-back Aubrey David has signed a one-year contract with Finnish Premier League club Vaasan Palloseura from PS Kemi. The 27-year-old David has played for a number of clubs locally as well as in Kazakhstan, Costa Rica and United States.

A pair of free agent defenders, Jamal Jack and Shannon Gomez, are still in the United States, with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Sacramento FC respectively.

Striker Jerrel Britto will stay in Honduras, but has moved from Club Deportivo Honduras Progreso to CD Real Sociedad while another forward, Jamille Boatswain, has joined Progreso as a free agent.