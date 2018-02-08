Montana under Trini fire

MELISSA DOUGHTY

KARIM “French Montana” Kharbouch has come under Trini fire for using the hashtag “third world” in an Instagram post about TT.

The American-Moroccan hip hop artiste appeared as part of the Machel Monday cast on February 5 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain at the Machel Monday show.

In an Instagram post on February 7, Montana said, “Immigration waiting for me when I landed in Trinidad but much love to all the beautiful people in Trinidad we had a blast #3rdworld #dreamers.” The post, at the time of writing, got over 92,000 likes and 2,453 comments.

The use of “#3rdworld,” which has since been removed, drew the ire of some, while others defended its use. One Trini Instagram user, posting under the name of darealdyer, said, “Mad disrespectful. Island ppl roll out the ❤ carpet and give strangers the shirt of their backs. It’s been a few hrs – and just an edit to a post – why not issue an apology ....”

Another user said, “except isn’t third world anymore... not since 2011, we’re classed as a developing country not underdeveloped so...he kinda did give an inaccurate representation by using the hashtag since deleted.”

While many lambasted Montana for his comments, others defended him. “Well seeing that he came from one ...Why would he say something bad about another? Why are y’all so offended by a hashtag #thirdworld! When we are a third world country I guess I just don’t see the big deal and I’m not seeing the way he said it to be offensive. And he did say he enjoyed his stay,” said user Kings closet.

Drews12275 responded to those criticising Montana by saying, “But Trinidad is a third world country.....why y’all mad at that tho????? @frenchmontana”