Jaden back in Trinidad for check-up

CAROL MATROO

Seventeen-year-old Jaden Pereira returned to Trinidad on Saturday to have a check-up done to see how his head injury was healing. Pereira, a Form Five student of Signal Hill Secondary was hit on the head with a concrete block after he was attacked by other students at the school, last month. He suffered a fractured skull and had to be flown to Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment.

As a result of the injury, Pereira has been complaining of headaches and dizziness. The boy had been a victim of abuse and has informed his parents he does not want to return to the school when he recovers. Pereira’s grandmother Ella Pereira, with whom he was staying in Morvant, said his stitches were removed and the post-surgery incision dressed when he attended clinic yesterday.

“They said he was healing nicely. He still has the dizziness, just not as much, but he still gets a lot of headaches, sometimes he would just hold his head. Right now he is sleeping. I was surprised by how quickly he fell asleep,” she said. Ella said Pereira had been given medication for the pain and to help him sleep. He has to return to Trinidad on June 5 for a further check-up and would need to have his dressing changed once a week when he returns to Tobago.

When contacted in Tobago yesterday, his father Sean said while his son had not gotten worse, he just wished he was better. “He is still complaining of headaches, but we were told it was a side effect that would last for some time,” he said. When asked if any arrests were made against the boys who attacked his son, Sean said he remains in contact with the police.