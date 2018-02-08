Female constables weary of sexual harassment

JENSEN LA VENDE

FEMALE constables assigned to the Central Division say they are tired of constant sexual harassment from an officer and the nonchalant way in which their seniors deal with the matter when reported.

Some of the officers told Newsday, when they complain they are either transferred or no action is taken. They said the male culprit has a tendency of rubbing his crotch against their buttocks while telling them very unprofessional and inappropriate things he would like to do to them. The officers said it has become so unbearable that no female officer wants to work with the individual.

Contacted yesterday, former head of the Central Division Snr. Supt. Kenny Mc Intyre said no report was ever sent to him regarding inappropriate behaviour by any of his officers towards their colleagues. He added that while he was no longer a serving member of the Police Service, he will look into the matter. His replacement Supt. Balram said he could not answer any questions in relation to that as he had no answers.

The culprit, officers said, works out of the Cunupia Police Station. They said they have formed a sisterhood with other female officers, throughout the country, who are also subjected to unwanted sexual advances – most times by their superiors. The women, who have not yet taken their matter to the Police Service Social and Welfare Association, say they just want to be able to work with their male colleagues, and not be bombarded with sexual innuendos and harassment.