D’Bess teams up with Renegades
THE Belmont Exotic Stylish Sailors (D’Bess) will be paying homage to bandleaders, designers, wire benders and everyone involved in Carnival.
This band will be joining forces with BP Renegades Steel Orchestra which is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Renegades’ Fancy Sailor presentation for 2018 is Smooth Sailor. Music will also be supplied by DJ Dynamic Sounds on both Carnival days.
On Carnival Tuesday band members will be provided with breakfast, lunch and refreshments. Masqueraders are expected to come from the USA, United Kingdom and Canada to play with the band. Costumes are being designed by Robert Miller and Martin Luby. Anyone interested in bringing out a section with the band can contact any of the band’s executive members: Keith Simpson, Robert Miller, Martin Luby, Ancil “Long Dab” Mc Lean and Milton Henry.
The mas camp is at corner of Jerningham Avenue and Archer Street in Belmont.