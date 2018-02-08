Daughter of murdered Penal mom released from hospital

SEETA PERSAD

AN autopsy on Monica “Kris” Gumbs, 55, revealed that she died from a gunshot wound to her stomach. Gumbs was killed at her home at Fazal Avenue, off Penal Rock Road on Tuesday morning. Her 33-year-old daughter Dana Gumbs, who was also shot, was released from hospital that night. Dana sustained wounds to her leg and head. Two years ago, Gumbs’ husband Michael Matthew was also shot dead at their home.

Police has described the shooting as a reprisal attack. Gumbs had reported to police that after her 57-year-old husband’s killing on December 14, 2015, she and her family had been threatened with death. Gumbs had reported to police that Matthew was blamed for the shooting death of her (Gumbs’) nephew, Roger Romain, 35, also of Fazal Avenue. Romain was ambushed and shot in front of his home, close to where Matthew lived. Gumbs and her daughter Dana, were at home when two men stormed into their house at about 11am and began shooting. Relatives saw two men dressed in black running out of Gumbs’ house and into a waiting vehicle.

On July 23, 2016, Gumbs’ second daughter, Stacy, survived a gun attack when she was ambushed by a man lurking in the bushes near her home on Penal Rock Road. She was shot in the chest and shoulder. In March 4, 2017, Stacy’s boyfriend, Kevin Fuller, 31, of Palmyra Village, San Fernando, was one of three men killed by gunmen while liming at the Runway 69 Shorts bar in Debe Village near Penal. Terry Edwards and Sanjay Mahabir were the other victims in the shooting.