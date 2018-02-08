Cops thwart Carnival attack: Suspect being quizzed at Belmont Police Station

Four men including the son of a popular radio personality have been detained after a series of raids across T&T, police confirmed.

According to reports Tariq Mohammed, 35 of El Socorro was detained at his home by heavily armed police officers and taken to Riverside Plaza where he was questioned for several hours.

Mohammed, the son of radio personality Shamoon Mohammed was later moved to the Belmont police station where he was expected to be kept for further interrogation. Police sources revealed that Mohammed’s detention was as a result of intelligence information that he may be involved in alleged terrorist activities. The father of two has denied all allegations leveled against him. An emergency press briefing was held at the Police Administration Building on Sackville Street today in which Ag ASP Michael Jackman confirmed reports that persons were held in relation to a plot to disrupt Carnival activities but would not disclose the identities of the persons or the nature of the suspected attack. Jackman said the police service will continue to partner with other national security agencies to combat all threats and urged the public to do their part by reporting any suspicious activities.