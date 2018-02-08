Brown remembers 50 murdered women, children in 2017

St James social and cultural committe traditional Mas held at the St James Amphitheatre. Baby Doll Hazel Brown with her portrayal single muddas association. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

COORDINATOR of the Network of NGOs for the Advancement of Women Hazel Brown used traditional mas and a baby doll portrayal to highlight 50 murdered women and children in 2017 and to throw picong for the Single Fathers Association of Trinidad and Tobago.

During the Traditional Mas competition on Wednesday night at Adam Smith Square, Woodbrook Brown was the third masquerader and her presentation was Association of Single Muddas, a clear play on the name of the Single Fathers Association.

“The hardest thing to put up with is these wotless child fathers,” she said.

Brown said fathers have formed a single fathers association and “every morning” they were on the television and the newspaper talking about women taking advantage of them and alienating them from their children and she wondered how to “disalienate” them.