bmobile powers D’ Junction app

Ria Karim, developer and creator of D’Junction app.

For a third straight year, whether playing in a band or trying to link up on the road, finding your team this Carnival Monday and Tuesday is just a few taps away thanks to the Carnival mobile app D’ Junction.

This year however, the coverage promises to surpass previous years with bmobile jumping on board as the app’s major sponsor over the Carnival 2018 season.

According to the app’s developer and creator Ria Karim, bmobile’s wireless technology is powering the app for Carnival 2018 and will amplify D’ Junction’s accessibility and enable the innovative and highly interactive mobile application. bmobile’s technology will support the real-time GPS location data being fed to the app.

The company has also equipped the D’ Junction team with physical devices that will ensure a smooth run throughout the season. Karim says D’ Junction is pleased that bmobile, one of the country’s largest communications providers recognises the important role technology plays in everyday life and how it can also improve the carnival experience.

Vice President of Marketing at TSTT, Camille Campbell, says the app is a perfect example of bmobile’s mission to deliver world class technology that supports the dynamic needs of customers. “When we think of Carnival, it is like organised chaos. With this app, powered by the connectivity of bmobile 4G LTE, we aim to make it more manageable for onlookers and masqueraders, to find the band, connect with people and catch the sights and sounds they most care about.”

In 2016 the app started off with just seven bands spanning across the country, but this year close to 20 large, small mas bands and even J’ouvert bands from Port of Spain, Chaguanas, and San Fernando have signed up. It makes the scope and benefits of D’ Junction wider and even more helpful to the public than previous years.

Since the app launched two years ago, the software has had at least two major features added. The Carnival Calendar with fete listings that can be accessed year-round. Plus, a new pictures tab where party goers can view Lime.tt content within the app. But there is more to come. Karim says that post Carnival 2018 D’ Junction will continue to grow, improve and quench the Carnival thirst of all who crave it in even more exciting and innovative ways.

D’ Junction is the first carnival band tracking mobile application to be launched in Trinidad and Tobago. It was first utilised in 2016 and is currently in its third year, making navigating the intricate and sometimes confusing carnival band routes a breeze for masqueraders and those that simply want to meet up with friends. The app has three features: Band Tracking, Fetes and Photos.

Band tracking is enabled on Carnival Monday and Tuesday only, to allow users to locate participating bands on a GPS map interface. D’Junction was created as a technological solution for spectators and mas players alike, at no cost and at their convenience via their smart phone. The Fete feature was added post carnival 2016 and populates a list of upcoming fetes and other carnival related events accessed throughout the year.