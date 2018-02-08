Just In
Friday 9 February 2018
Armed bandits strike at Massy

GUN-toting bandits tied up a security guard, broke into Massy Super Centre at Marabella and stole a safe early yesterday. When they discovered it was empty, they took the keys of one of the company’s panel vans, which they used to escape.

Police said that shortly after 1 am, three gunmen went to the centre at Gopaul Lands in Marabella, tied up the guard and left him in the security booth. They smashed open a door, entered the building and stole the safe, which was empty. They then left with the panel van, valued at $150,000.

At about 6 am when workers went to relieve the security guard, they found him tied up in the booth.

Police were searching for the men. PC Gordon of Marabella CID is leading investigations.

