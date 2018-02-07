Vintage calypso jam

Carl Jacobs joined his patrons in singing My Way.

GARY CARDINEZ

THE first edition of Vintage Jam and Lime held at Kaiso Blues Cafe on Woodford Street, Port of Spain, last Friday was off the charts.

Patrons eardrums were transformed as the loud soca music from the Army Fete in the Queen’s Park Savannah disappeared as they entered the cafe to be greeted by the sweet sounds of vintage calypso music.

The programme kicked off with Franco doing several pieces, he was followed by Carviar who did Watch out my Children a cappella. Gary Cordner also performed several songs including Farmer Nappy’s Wifey.

Jerry Prudent had the audience singing and dancing to his version of Hotel California, I doh mind, and a number of hits from Kitchener and Sparrow. The house was on fire as Prudent sang Bassman and I Come out to Play.

Swami did a fantastic version of Funny’s Time Flies along with several songs by Sparrow after which David Bereaux joined him on stage to play out the war between Sparrow and Melody in songs like Belmont Jackass and Madame Dracula.

Bereaux continued down memory lane with the audience singing every song he performed.

When MC Robin Foster introduced Chris Garcia as the soca sex symbol the audience went wild.

Garcia told the audience his voice was not at its best as he was mourning the death of one of his uncles. The chutney champion dedicated his performance to his uncle as he sang the Temptations hit My Girl and Frank Sinatra’s My Way.

It was truly saving the best for last as Garcia had every one in the house singing along with him. Even when he did his chutney hit Chutney Bacchanal patrons were singing word for word.

Musicians for the night included Roger Salloum and Marva Newton.

Manager and owner of Kaiso Blues Cafe Carl Jacobs was very pleased with the first version of Vintage Jam and Lime and will be hosting the next one this Friday from 8.30 pm.