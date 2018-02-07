Two arrested in massive drug bust

BIG HAUL: The bags of marijuana which were seized by police in Erin yesterday.

ERIN police seized thousands of dollars worth of marijuana which was being transported inside a vehicle yesterday morning. Up to late yesterday two men were being questioned. They were expected to be charged yesterday evening with having the marijuana for trafficking.

According to a police report, at about 8 am police on mobile patrol intercepted a vehicle heading south along the SS Erin Road in Erin. Police searched the vehicle and found 30 bags of compressed marijuana in the trunk. The occupants, a 36-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were arrested. The men, police said, are from the Port of Spain area.