TT lose final hockey warm-up
RUSSIA defeated Trinidad and Tobago men’s hockey team 5-4 yesterday in Berlin, Germany, in their final warm-up match before the start of the 2018 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup.
The Indoor Hockey World Cup will flick off today and run until Sunday at Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin.
TT got a 2-1 win over South Africa in a practice match on Monday, but they were unable to get the better of their Russian opponents.
Getting their names on the scoresheet for the Raphael Govia-coached outfit were Akim Toussaint, Jordan Vieira, Mickell Pierre and Shaquille Daniel.
At the Indoor Hockey World Cup, TT have been drawn in Pool A, along with hosts Germany, Australia, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan and Poland.
Today, the Trinidad and Tobago squad will meet Czech Republic at 7.45 am and Poland at 2.30 pm, followed by a pair of matches tomorrow against Australia at 10.05 am and Kazakhstan at 5.05 pm. And the national team will complete their preliminary round stage when they face Germany on Friday at 6.50 am (all TT times).
Pool B will comprise Austria, Belgium, Iran, Russia, South Africa and Switzerland.
TT squad - Solomon Eccles (captain), Ron Alexander, Jordan Reynos, Aidan De Gannes, Andrew Vieira, Akim Toussaint, Mickell Pierre, Jordan Vieira, Kristien Emmanuel, Marcus James, Shaquille Daniel, Tariq Marcano; Karlos Stephen (reserve); Raphael Govia (coach), Darren Cowie (assistant coach).