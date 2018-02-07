TT Coast Guard search for 3 missing fishermen
Coast Guard and residents of Los Iros and Erin are continuing to search for three fishermen who were thrown from their boats during a collision in waters off Los Iros last night.
Confirmed dead is Dandre Guerra. The missing men are Edmund Charles, Edward Williams, and Ezekiel Hagley.
A relative of one of the missing men said if the Coast Guard had responded last night, the men might have been saved but she fears that they may not have survived after so many hours.
An earlier story identified the dead fisherman as Sheldon Guerra, his name is Dandre Guerra.