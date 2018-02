TT ambassador to Brazil credit card account hacked

Trinidad and Tobago’s ambassador to Brazil, Dr Amery Browne is urging the public using the local banking sector to urgently check their credit card statements after $14,000 was spent from his Scotia MasterCard account in TT over the last three days while he was at his post in Brasilia.

“I only realised the issue when I accessed the Scotia website to view my account details, as I do every week or so,” Browne told Newsday yesterday.